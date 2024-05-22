ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Employment relations podcast #38 – Wage theft: Go directly to jail?

PA
Piper Alderman

Contributor

Piper Alderman logo
A premier commercial law firm, Piper Alderman has offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. We work with clients across Australia and internationally to achieve optimum legal and commercial solutions. Our legal expertise has been built on nearly two centuries of industry experience. Piper Alderman has been a leading advisor to Australian commercial interests for more than 170 years and we continue to advance in knowledge, skills and commitment. We listen to our clients, respond to their needs and guide them through increasingly complex regulatory and business landscapes.
Explore
Link to podcast discussing what does "wage theft" mean & in what circumstances will criminal prosecution occur?
Australia Criminal Law
Photo of Chris Hartigan
Photo of Emily Haar
Photo of Jack Bourke
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

One of the few constants in life and business is change. Come 1 January 2025, a significant shift will take place for national system employers when criminal wage theft provisions come into effect because of changes in the Closing Loopholes Reforms. But what does "wage theft" mean, and in what circumstances will criminal prosecution occur?

In this episode of Piper Alderman's Employment Law for the Time Poor Podcast, Partners Emily Haar, Principal Chris Hartigan, and Senior Associate Jack Bourke discuss:

  • The differences between civil underpayments and criminal wage theft;
  • How the new regulatory model closely resembles the approach of the model work health and safety legislative provisions, requiring a more proactive response from organisations;
  • When an underpayment is "intentional";
  • New ways to engage with regulators;
  • Significant increases to civil penalties, and expansion of serious civil contraventions to include "reckless" conduct; and
  • Wage compliance as a governance issue.

For even more practical insights, on 20 February 2024, our Adelaide team presented on "wage theft" and civil underpayments. Register to view a recording of the webinar here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Chris Hartigan
Chris Hartigan
Photo of Emily Haar
Emily Haar
Photo of Jack Bourke
Jack Bourke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Employment relations podcast #38 – Wage theft: Go directly to jail?

Australia Criminal Law

Contributor

Piper Alderman logo
A premier commercial law firm, Piper Alderman has offices in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. We work with clients across Australia and internationally to achieve optimum legal and commercial solutions. Our legal expertise has been built on nearly two centuries of industry experience. Piper Alderman has been a leading advisor to Australian commercial interests for more than 170 years and we continue to advance in knowledge, skills and commitment. We listen to our clients, respond to their needs and guide them through increasingly complex regulatory and business landscapes.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More