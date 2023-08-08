Michael Hayter appeared on Channel Ten's News First segment 'Melissa Caddick's Final Belongings Being Sold.'

Melissa Caddick's final belongings, including dresses and designer sneakers, are being sold to help return some of the mon­ey to her victims. The con-woman disappeared shortly after the AFP raided her Dover Heights home in November 2020.

To see the full news report click here

For further information please contact:

Michael Hayter, Partner

Phone: +61 2 9777 8310

Email: mkh@swaab.com.au

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.