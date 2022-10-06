On 28 September 2022, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus introduced the National Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2022 and National Anti-Corruption Commission (Consequential and Transitional Provisions) Bill 2022 (collectively, the Bills) to Parliament. The Bills are currently under review before the joint committee. The government aims to pass the Bills this year which will enable the commencement of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in mid-2023.

What is the National Anti-Corruption Commission?

The Bills seek to establish the NACC under a Parliamentary Joint Committee, with an appointed Inspector led by the NACC Commissioner, up to three Deputy Commissioners, and supported by a Chief Executive Officer.

There are six key features of this newly introduced NACC:

broad jurisdiction

independence from government

comprehensive powers

accountability and reporting

protections

oversight

What are its powers?

Firstly, the NACC is said to be established as a body to investigate "serious" or "systemic" corrupt conduct by Commonwealth officials.

Secondly, the NACC's independence will be reinforced by:

how the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners are appointed

the NACC's ability to conduct its own motion investigations and to receive referrals from any source

The NACC's discretion to deal with corruption issues as it deems fit

Thirdly, the NACC's investigation powers are said to expand beyond state-based investigation bodies such as IBAC (Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission in Victoria) and ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption in NSW). The NACC will have a "full range of investigative powers" including:

entering Commonwealth premises and requiring Commonwealth information without a warrant

compelling production of documents and things and search premises

conducting private hearings and, under certain caveats, public hearings

intercepting telecommunications and using surveillance devices

Fourthly, the NACC will be required to, similarly to Royal Commissions, prepare reports on its investigations. These reports may also be published if it is in the public interest to do so.

Fifthly, the NACC will also offer protections for whistleblowers and safeguards against undue reputational damage to involved personnel.

Finally, the NACC will be overseen by the aforementioned Parliamentary Joint Committee, which provides accountability and regulation towards the Commission's performance and budget. The appointed Inspector is also an independent officer of Parliament who is able to investigate any corruption issues within the NACC and grapple with other complaints.

Stay tuned

With the Bills being submitted to Parliament, we anticipate substantial legal discourse around areas of law relating to the Commonwealth government, parliament and the judiciary. In the coming weeks, we will further discuss the details put forward by the Bills.

