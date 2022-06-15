ARTICLE

Australia: Creating A Federal Anti-Corruption Commission: What Does It Mean For Australian Business?

Promised by the new Labor government to be "powerful, transparent and independent" with extraordinarily wide powers granted to royal commissions, what impact will the federal Anti-Corruption Commission have on business?

Key takeaways

Labor is hoping the Commission will be up and running by mid-2023.

The Commission will have:

a broad jurisdiction to investigate matters before or after its establishment; and

the power to hold public hearings and make findings of fact, including a finding of corrupt conduct.

For businesses involved with the Commonwealth and its agencies, the Commission's functions may lead to:

staff making allegations and being compelled to give evidence and provide documents;

company premises being searched;

commercially sensitive information being made public; and

adverse findings made against a business / its staff and information gathered by the Commission being passed onto other regulators.

There are nonetheless likely to be safeguards and protections enshrined in the Commission's establishing legislation.

Labor's plan for a federal Anti-Corruption Commission

Labor has won the 2022 federal election. One of Labor's election policies is to introduce a National Anti-Corruption Commission. During the election campaign, Labor promised that any Commission created would be "real", and a "powerful, transparent and independent" Commission. Labor has promised that a Commission will be established before the end of the year. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is setting up a taskforce to deliver on Labor's "paramount objective" and is hoping the Commission will be up and running by mid-2023.

While the Commission's jurisdiction will focus on the federal political sphere and public sector, the introduction of a Commission also will have clear implications for business and corporate Australia.

Focus on likely powers for a Commission

The types of broad powers that may be given to a Commission will have wide implications. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has said the federal Commission will have powers of a royal commission. These may include:

Potential retrospective investigations , which could be commenced at the Commissioner's discretion, including from serious and systemic corruption (including pork barrelling).

, which could be commenced at the Commissioner's discretion, including from serious and systemic corruption (including pork barrelling). The ability to receive public referrals , and for members of the public to provide information and make allegations regarding corrupt conduct.

, and for members of the public to provide information and make allegations regarding corrupt conduct. Invasive investigation powers, to: Compel the production of information and documents; Compel a person to give evidence, and to answer questions and produce documents; and Issue search warrants for premises and persons.The extent to which privilege claims can be made will need to be carefully considered.

Public hearings where in the public interest which may ventilate confidential or commercially sensitive information, including submissions made to those hearings (subject to potential exceptions).

where in the public interest which may ventilate confidential or commercially sensitive information, including submissions made to those hearings (subject to potential exceptions). Publication of reports and findings of corrupt conduct, which would be publicly available.

of corrupt conduct, which would be publicly available. Powers to refer conduct to prosecutors or relevant regulators, increasingly the likelihood of subsequent criminal or civil penalty enforcement proceedings.

How a Federal Anti-Corruption Commission may affect business