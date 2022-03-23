Acrimonious words have been exchanged over the guardianship of the teenage son of missing fraudster Melissa Caddick, Federal Court documents reveal.
Frustration appears to be growing for the court-appointed receivers who are trying to sell Ms Caddick's assets but are being prevented from doing so by members of her family who are staking claims on assets including real estate and jewellery. Michael Hayter?-?Partner, Swaab has pointed out that many of those who thought Ms Caddick had successfully invested their funds in the share market had "lost their life's savings and are also having their own mental health issues and going through trauma as a result of what has occurred".
To read more click the following 3 x article links:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.