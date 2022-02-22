ARTICLE

American Richard Ayoub is facing fraud and proceeds of crime charges based on an alleged scam that duped retirees out of $2.8 million.

The 53-year-old had his Supreme Court bail application refused with Justice Stephen Rothman finding he was an unacceptable flight risk.

Prosecutors suggested that the money was not legitimate earnings from a business interest.

Rather, they argued the money was entrusted to him by retirees and he had used it for his own interests.

Charged with Fraud and Proceeds of Crime

Police laid 13 counts of dishonestly obtain benefit by deception and 13 counts of recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

While he was in Australia on a working visa, he allegedly earned $2.8 million in just over a month.

However, police say that money was not legitimately earned. Rather, it was allegedly entrusted to him by retirees to buy bonds in Japan and the US.

"Police were told the would-be investors were duped into investing in fake bonds, mainly through self-managed super funds, by scammers posing as trusted financial institutions," a NSW Police statement read, following his arrest.

The Facts Sheet alleges that, in January and February 2021, the thirteen complainants invested between $24,000 and $500,000 each with Richard Ayoub. Prosecutors argue that he used this money to buy Bitcoin instead of putting it into bonds.

"He is the only one who knows where the Bitcoin has gone to; he is the last person who accessed the money. He has his fingerprints all over it...He has a private key," the DPP prosecutor told the NSW Supreme Court.

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia became suspicious of a $500,000 transaction in April 2021 and decided to freeze Mr Ayoub's personal account and that of his company, Radhanite Pty Ltd.

Supreme Court Bail Application NSW

However, it took over 8 months for him to be arrested at his apartment in Woolloomooloo in Sydney's inner east.

Richard Ayoub's Local Court bail application was refused, and he has remained in custody at western Sydney's John Morony Correctional Complex ever since.

Delivering the judgement for the NSW Supreme Court bail application, Justice Rothman described the case against him as "strong".

His Honour also added that Mr Ayoub was facing the prospect of a lengthy jail sentence.

Compensation for the missing $2.8 million is being sought, "which would provide a motive for leaving the country", Justice Stephen Rothman said in refusing the release application.

Wearing prison greens and a face mask, My Ayoub shook his head repeatedly when his bail application was rejected.

Richard Ayoub Background

Richard Ayoub lived at Woolloomooloo's luxurious Cowper Wharf Roadway. It has been alleged that he had a high-powered role in the glamorous world of diamond sales.

"I have [a] stellar record of identifying profitable business growth opportunities, designing and executing brand promotional strategies, and conducting market research," reads his LinkedIn profile.

"While others take pride in meeting all standards set before them, my passion is for delivering service that goes beyond organizational expectations, creating a win-win scenario for everyone involved!"

