The Facts

In November 2010, a lawyer was hired to complete the sale of a vendor's property near Campbelltown, NSW.

On the day before settlement, the lawyer faxed a letter to the property buyer's lawyer directing how the cheques were to be drawn on settlement. This included a direction that a cheque for $12,000 be made out to Permanent Custodians Limited (PCL), the lawyer's own mortgage lender. PCL had no connection to the client's transaction.

At settlement, the cheques were handed over to the lawyer. The $12,000 cheque was then banked by PCL, leaving the vendor $12,000 short on the sale proceeds.

The vendor complained to the Legal Services Commissioner who maintains the standards within the legal profession.

The Legal Services Commissioner commenced disciplinary proceedings against the lawyer in the Administrative Decisions Tribunal (now known as the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, or NCAT).

The Commissioner asserted that the lawyer's behaviour amounted to professional misconduct and that his name should be removed from the roll of legal practitioners.

case a - The case for the Legal Services Commissioner case b - The case for the lawyer The lawyer's client never authorised him to direct any part of the proceeds of settlement to PCL. The lawyer knowingly did so anyway.

The lawyer's own employee gave evidence that the lawyer authorised and directed the preparation of the directions, including the payment of the $12,000 to PCL.

The tribunal also heard evidence from the purchaser's legal secretary. Prior to settlement, she telephoned the lawyer and asked whether he knew what that $12,000 was for. The lawyer responded that "my client authorised me to draw it." The legal secretary then asked the lawyer whether it was a personal loan to which he replied: "Something like that."

The lawyer then personally attended settlement, where he was handed the cheque for $12,000 made out to his mortgage lender, PCL. That cheque was then banked by PCL, which was convenient for the lawyer, since he was over $9,000 in arrears on his mortgage with PCL.

Given the above, the lawyer clearly misappropriated his client's funds and the tribunal should make a finding of professional misconduct. It's true that I was over $9,000 in arrears on my mortgage. However, I intended to pay those arrears from my own funds. Unfortunately, my secretary prepared the direction to pay $12,000 to PCL in error. Since it was an error, I lacked the intention on which to base the allegation of misappropriation of funds.

In any event, my client knew in advance of the direction to pay, so he consented to the payment, or at the very least acceded to it.

As I did not misappropriate funds, and by extension did not engage in professional misconduct, the tribunal must reject the Legal Services Commissioner's application.

So, which case won? Cast your judgment below to find out

Case A ✔ Case B ✔

Anneka Frayne

Government investigations and prosecutions

Stacks Law Firm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.