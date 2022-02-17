ARTICLE

With the Federal Election expected in mid-May 2022, the Liberal Party and the Australian Labor Party have been releasing industrial relations policies that they are taking to the Election. These policies give us insight as to what potential law reform might eventuate after the Federal Election.

We have been tracking these policies for many months in the Liberal Party Industrial Relations Agenda and the ALP and ACTU Industrial Relations Law Reform Agenda. We will continue to closely watch developments and track these in the Agendas as we get nearer to the Election.

The Agendas look at potential law reform in areas such as:

Bargaining and industrial action;

‘Insecure work' including casual employees, fixed term employees, and labour hire;

Right of entry;

Expanding the National Employment Standards;

Reforms targeted at increasing wages and looking at gender pay;

The modern award system;

Sexual harassment, general protections, bullying, discrimination and unfair dismissal;

Whistleblowing;

Sham contracting, underpayments and accessorial liability;

Superannuation;

The gig economy;

Industry specific industrial relations policies; and

Efforts to increase union representation in workplaces.

