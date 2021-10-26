ARTICLE

The childcare sector plays a critical role in Australia's economic and social spheres, and has undoubtedly solidified its reputation as a stable industry throughout the duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Together with comparatively attractive returns in relation to other industries, its continued growth, as well as strong government support, Childcare investments have become increasingly sought after opportunities across Australia which is reflected in the incredibly strong yields achieved on the sale of many childcare freeholds in recent times.

The onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic brought with it an elevated level of economic and business uncertainty, with a vast array of businesses and industries being forced to cease trade, either as a result of government mandates or due to the impacts of the pandemic on business and trade generally.

Recognising the importance of the industry and in response to the global pandemic, the Australian Federal Government swiftly introduced a number of mechanisms specific to the industry to assist both landowners, business operators and families alike. These measures included subsidy schemes and business continuity payments, which ensured the industry was able to continue to operate and remain stable in comparison to many others which were heavily impacted during these tough times.

The gradual and imminent easing of the Australian lockdowns and the ensuing recommencement of work will undoubtedly bring with it a heightened demand for childcare services and, with it, attraction for investors.

