The recent removal of Dr. Paul Browning from his position as Headmaster for St Paul's School at Bald Hills has sent concerns through the Northern Brisbane community. Many feel puzzlement, especially since an independent reviewer recently recommended his contract's renewal for another five years.

Paul Browning's dismissal

Why then, was such a pivotal figure dismissed so suddenly?

Anglican Schools Commission (ASC) chair, the Right Reverend Jeremy Greaves, says a "broken relationship" led to the sacking of Paul Browning.

There were also disagreements regarding the method to financially support reimbursements to past sexual abuse victims.

Dr. Browning was active in the recognition and compensation of former students who faced sexual abuse during the 1980s and 1990s. His commitment to refund their tuition fees, was a decision that initially got support by the Anglican Church after the profound revelations from the 2017 Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

However, the Anglican Schools Commission (ASC) chose a path that diverged from Dr. Browning's vision, dissolving the School Board entirely and subsequently removing him from his role.