Sex worker's work arrangement covered by agency agreement

A sex worker commenced working at a Melbourne brothel in August 2019. Her work arrangement was set out in an agency agreement, which specified that she was not a partner, a joint venturer or an employee of the brothel.

The agreement further stated that the sex worker was free to refuse any client booking on any grounds, and that the brothel did not direct or control sex workers "in the nature or conduct of delivering their personal services".

While the brothel was not able to produce a copy of the agency agreement that it claimed the sex worker had signed, the sex worker conceded that she had signed a contract during her initial interview at the brothel, although she too was unable to produce a copy of that document.

Relationship between sex worker and brothel deteriorates

In November 2021 the sex worker suffered an injury and was hospitalised. Upon her return to work in December 2021, she was limited in the services she could offer to clients due to her injury.

The sex worker became increasingly concerned about hygiene, health and safety at the brothel. She raised these concerns at a meeting with a manager in March 2022 and again at two subsequent meetings in June the same year.

Following the last of these meetings, the sex worker received a text message from the staff phone number, informing her that she had no more shifts at the brothel and could only attend the premises to collect her belongings.

Was the sex worker unfairly dismissed?

The sex worker made an application to the Fair Work Commission, claiming that she had been a casual employee of the brothel, had been unfairly dismissed and was therefore eligible for an unfair dismissal remedy.

In order to decide whether the sex worker was eligible for an unfair dismissal remedy, the FWC first had to determine whether or not she had been an employee.

CASE A The case for the sex worker CASE B The case for the brothel Many aspects of my role demonstrate that I was a casual employee, not a contractor.

I was expected to adhere to rostering arrangements and was unable to cancel my shifts once they had been allocated.

I was unable to delegate my work or my shifts to others.

I was required to work shifts which were at least six hours long.

I was required to adhere to my employer's dress code.

The prices for my services were set by my employer.

I was expected to use equipment and supplies which were supplied by my employer and I had to abide by limits on access to such equipment and supplies.

I was forbidden to use my personal phone when clients were present.

All of these factors demonstrate the existence on an employment relationship. To say I was an independent contractor is absurd when I do not even have an Australian Business Number (ABN).

As I was a casual employee, terminating my services amounts to unfair dismissal. I deserve an unfair dismissal remedy in these circumstances. The sex worker was engaged by us as an independent contractor conducting her own business, not as an employee. We merely provide booking, introduction, accommodation and related support and statutory services to sex workers, who conduct sole trader business activities.

The booklet which the sex worker was given before she started work and the agreement she signed made it clear that she was not an employee and that there was no financial relationship between us and her. We derived no material benefit from the transactions between the sex worker and her clients.

The sex worker has conceded that she signed a contract during her interview.

The sex worker was free to refuse any booking on any grounds. She was able to exercise her discretion on who she provided services to, which services she provided and how those services were performed.

The sex worker was free to cancel her shifts if she wanted to.

We had no right to discipline her for any failure to work the minimum shift length of six hours, or for refusing to work extended shifts when requested.

It is true that the sex worker was unable to delegate her work or her shifts to anyone else, but that is because it is the nature of sex work to be unlikely to be capable of delegation.

While she claims that we set prices for her services, in fact all sex workers are free to negotiate prices with each individual client.

We terminated the sex worker's services, as we were entitled to do under the agreement, because of her unacceptable and threatening behaviour.

The definition of "dismissed" presupposes the prior existence of an employment relationship. As the sex worker was not an employee, she could not be dismissed within the meaning of the Fair Work Act. Therefore her application for an unfair dismissal remedy is invalid and should be dismissed by the court.

