The Facts
Elderly couple fear losing pension due to property ownership
In 1998, an elderly married couple purchased a 255-acre rural property in northern NSW. By 2004, they were receiving the aged pension and came to believe that owning the property might disqualify them from the pension.
Their belief stemmed from a conversation with their daughter, who allegedly said words to the effect: "If you own over five acres of property, you may no longer be entitled to receive the pension."
Couple transfers property to adult son for $1
Worried about losing their pension, the couple transferred the property to their adult son in May 2004 for nominal consideration of $1.
On the day of the transfer, the couple attended their solicitor's office and signed a letter confirming the son would have "no residual obligations" to the father and stepmother regarding the property. The son also signed this letter.
The transfer was then registered, legally passing ownership of the property to the son. Despite this, the couple continued living on the property.
Son's contribution to improvements to property
The son did considerable work to improve the property both before and after the transfer.
He constructed a woolshed, converted a tin shed into a residence and made significant improvements to that residence, installing suspended ceilings, insulating the walls and putting in electrical wiring, skirting boards, light switches, down pipes and tiling.
In addition, the son attended to farming activities, including drenching, dehorning and marking of cattle.
Property sold 13 years later and father and stepmother claim proceeds are held on trust
In 2017, 13 years after the transfer, the son sold the property for $350,000. The father and stepmother claimed their son held the property and sale proceeds on trust for them.
They said that in 2004, their son agreed that he would hold the property on trust for them, permit them to reside on the property for as long as they wished and account to them for the sale proceeds upon their direction.
The son insisted that no such agreement existed. He maintained the 2004 transfer was an absolute gift to him, so the father and stepmother had no entitlement to the sale proceeds.
Unable to resolve the dispute, the father and stepmother commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court against the son and his wife, seeking orders that the son held the sale proceeds on trust for the father and stepmother.
CASE A
The case for the father and stepmother
CASE B
The case for the son
