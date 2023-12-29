In the latest instalment of our Security of Payment podcast series, Laura Bowlt and Kate Bower discuss the requirements of retention money trusts, shedding light on a financial instrument that plays a crucial role in various industries.

Listeners of this podcast episode will find it incredibly useful as it demystifies the concept of retention money trusts and provides listeners with valuable insights into how they function, why they are used, and the impact they have on businesses, contractors, and project stakeholders. Throughout the episode, Laura and Kate will navigate through the fundamentals of retention money trusts, discussing their origins, purpose, and offering practical advice.

Listen to the podcast

