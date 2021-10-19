Australia:
It Depends – Gift and loan back strategies
19 October 2021
by
Cooper Grace Ward
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this edition of 'It depends', senior associate Steven
Jell talks about gift and loan back strategies.
©
Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers
Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in
Brisbane.
This publication is for information only and is not legal
advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your
circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If
there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising
from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward
Lawyers.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Australia
Is Your NDA Enforceable?
Davies Collison Cave
A recent decision of the Supreme Court of Queensland provides useful insight into factors which courts will take into account in assessing the effectiveness of non-disclosure agreements...