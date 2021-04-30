ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Access to capital is a critical issue for all businesses. In this guide, our capital raising experts provide an overview of the most commonly used unlisted capital raising structures in Australia.

Part 1 summarises the structure and regulation of fundraising using a company structure.

Part 2 summarises the structure and regulation of fundraising using a trust structure (managed investment schemes).

Part 3 broadly sets out the tax treatment for each type of structure.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE GUIDE

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.