In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 23, Emma and Rebekah are joined by Catherine Chan, a solicitor in the Melbourne Intellectual Property Disputes team. Together, they unpack some of the latest innovations that aim to tackle the war on waste and keep our economy circular.

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Emma and Rebekah Talk IP EP23: It's the circle of life (and sustainable packaging)

