In this podcast series, Australian partners Rebekah Gay and Emma Iles explore a variety of topics, issues and areas of intellectual property law.

In episode 21, Emma and Rebekah talk all things Barbie and how Mattel has transformed the BARBIE brand into an empire using trade mark licensing and enforcement.

