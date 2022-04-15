The long-awaited launch of the .au direct domain names (eg. spruson.au) commenced on 24 March 2022.

If you already have a .au extension associated with your domain (eg. spruson.com.au, spruson.net.au) you have until 20 September 2022 to indicate whether you intend to apply for the .au direct version via the Priority Allocation Process through an accredited auDA registrar.

You can check the priority status of your .au direct domain with the auDA priority status tool.

If you have a .au extension associated with your domain name, we recommend utilising the Priority Allocation Process through an accredited auDA registrar to ensure that the identical .au direct version is not registered by someone else. If you choose not to apply for the .au direct version, it will become generally available from 21 September 2022.

Your existing .au domain name will not be impacted by the introduction of the .au direct domain names and will continue to operate as it currently does.

To be eligible for a .au direct domain name, you must have an Australian presence. If you are a foreign entity, you can meet the Australian presence requirement with an Australian trade mark application or registration.

