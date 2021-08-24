ARTICLE

The 'KK' moniker is one that is very well known, especially with the rise of social media. Mrs. Kim Kardashian-West ('Mrs. Kardashian-West') has dominated the world over, and it would seem that everything Mrs. Kardashian-West touches, turns to gold – whether that be tech, cosmetics, or shapewear. Nevertheless, it would now appear that her newest foray is seeing her expansion into skincare.

There have been a number of recent global trade mark filings by Mrs. Kardashian-West's IP Holding entity for the word marks, "SKKN" and "SKKN BY KIM" which claim a number of classes. This coincides with her recent announcement to pull back from KKW Beauty and to relaunch this in due course.

However, it would seem that not all is smooth sailing, as recent news articles report that these "SKKN" filings have become the subject of cease and desist letters from Beauty Concepts LLC ('Beauty Concepts'), who claim that they used the trade mark "SKKN+" in the USA prior to Mrs. Kardashian-West and as early as 2018. Furthermore, it also appears that Beauty Concepts claim to have applied to register their trademark for "SKKN+" only a few days prior to Mrs. Kardashian-West's filing dates.

The news articles outline that the parties are in discussions to mediate this matter, and further developments are yet to come to light. However, with that being said, a review of the Australian Trade Marks Register also shows that the application for "SKKN BY KIM" has received its first filing report.

