2021 has already been a significant year for IP in Australia - with the innovation patent system coming to an end in August, the Federal Budget introducing a 'patent box tax incentive regime' and recent trends in pharma litigation regarding preliminary injunctions and expedition continuing to firm up.

In this edition of State of the Art, a publication by the Corrs IP team, we focus on IP trends and developments for 2021 and beyond. Covering everything from how we protect future innovations derived from artificial intelligence, to the implications of recent cases for establishing and defending claims of trade mark and copyright infringement, State of the Art provides a comprehensive overview of the key IP considerations which are impacting the Australian market today, and into the future.

To access a copy of State of the Art, click here.

