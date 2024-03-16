ARTICLE

Stay off the ACCC's radar

The 2024-25 priorities are relevant for public sector entities, private businesses and consumers to understand their legal rights and obligations. They are particularly useful when businesses are keen to ensure they are doing the right thing.

In her recent address, ACCC Chair Ms Cass-Gottlieb noted that 2024 marked the 50th anniversary of the Trade Practices Act – now the Competition and Consumer Act (CCA) – and reaffirmed the ACCC's commitment to enhancing the welfare of Australian consumer:

"We recognise the importance of strong enforcement outcomes in achieving specific and general deterrence of conduct prohibited by the Act and in ensuring that consumers, business and the wider community continue to have confidence in our market economy."

The maximum pecuniary penalties for CCA contraventions by corporations increased to $50 million and to 30 per cent of a corporation's annual turnover over the period the breach occurred (whichever is greater) for certain competition law and consumer law breaches. Maximum fines for individuals who engage in anti-competitive conduct and breaches of the consumer law protections have also increased from $500,000 to $2.5 million.

It is therefore important to be familiar with these compliance and enforcement priorities and know where to seek help.

