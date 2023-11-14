In this episode of TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah, tax law partners Fletch Heinemann and Sarah Lancaster talk about the current state of play with the residency rules for individuals, including the current rules and the proposed new 'modernised' and 'adhesive' rules. Essential listening for Aussie expats and prospective expats!

Click here to listen to the podcast

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.