Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Part IVA and profit allocations in professional firms

In this episode of TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah, we are honoured to welcome special guest Michael May, barrister from Level 27 Chambers. We delve into the ATO's PCG 2021/4 compliance approach to profit allocations in professional firms and Michael shares his expert perspective on Part IVA following the Full Federal Court's decision in Minerva Financial Group Pty Ltd v Commissioner of Taxation – all set in a world where chocolate Labradors and aliens coexist. Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

Click here to listen to the podcast

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.