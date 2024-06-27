ARTICLE
27 June 2024

Podcast: TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah – Part IVA and profit allocations in professional firms

CG
Cooper Grace Ward

Contributor

PCG 2021/4 and the ATO's compliance approach to profit allocations in professional firms.
Australia Tax
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of TaxLand with Fletch and Sarah, we are honoured to welcome special guest Michael May, barrister from Level 27 Chambers. We delve into the ATO's PCG 2021/4 compliance approach to profit allocations in professional firms and Michael shares his expert perspective on Part IVA following the Full Federal Court's decision in Minerva Financial Group Pty Ltd v Commissioner of Taxation – all set in a world where chocolate Labradors and aliens coexist. Travel to TaxLand with us via Spotify or Apple Podcasts to learn more.

Click here to listen to the podcast

Authors
Photo of Fletch Heinemann
Fletch Heinemann
Photo of Sarah Lancaster
Sarah Lancaster
