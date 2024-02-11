All is not lost! In this episode of TaxLand, Fletch Heinemann and Sarah Lancaster look at how members of a payroll tax group can be excluded from that group and what you need to do to put an exclusion order application into the revenue office. Travel to TaxLand with us to learn more.

Click here to listen to the podcast

© Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers

Cooper Grace Ward is a leading Australian law firm based in Brisbane.

This publication is for information only and is not legal advice. You should obtain advice that is specific to your circumstances and not rely on this publication as legal advice. If there are any issues you would like us to advise you on arising from this publication, please contact Cooper Grace Ward Lawyers.