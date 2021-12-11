How do I commence appeal proceedings?

You need to either: complete and lodge an 'application for review of a decision' form; or

lodge an application through the AAT's online service. You will also need to provide supporting documents, such as the ATO's objection decision. The relevant forms are accessible on the AAT's website. The suitable form will depend on whether you are a small business, an individual or an organisation. Further, you can lodge the relevant forms in person, by fax, email or post. The AAT will then provide a copy of your application and its supporting documents to the Commissioner.