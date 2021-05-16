ARTICLE

Extension of temporary full expensing regime

The Federal Government has announced a 12 month extension of the temporary full expensing regime a part of the 2021-2022 Federal Budget. Under the extended regime, businesses with an aggregated annual turnover of up to $5 billion can deduct the full cost of eligible assets (including intangibles) acquired from 7:30pm on 6 October 2020 and first used or installed ready for use by 30 June 2023 .

Introduction of self-assessed effective life for intangible assets

The Federal Government has also announced that the income tax laws will be amended to allow taxpayers to self-assess the effective life of certain depreciating intangible assets instead of using a prescribed statutory effective life. The amendments will apply to eligible intangibles acquired after 30 June 2023 , being the extended end date for the temporary full expensing regime.

From 1 July 2023, taxpayers will have the option to bring forward deductions for the depreciation of intangibles if the self-assessed effective life is shorter than the statutory effective life. Intangibles that can be self-assessed in this way include patents, registered designs, copyrights, in-house software, and licences.

