Pressure mounts as organisations focus on accountability and transparency.

The Governance Institute of Australia recently featured insights from KordaMentha forensic expert, Matthew Fleming, in the Governance Directions Journal.

Matthew said, "The growing prospect of being subjected to an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investigation is creating fresh challenges for organisations and managers."

ESG policy continues to evolve. Organisations face pressure to show meaningful progress with ESG initiatives. With ambitious net zero targets looming large, corporates and senior management are in the spotlight. Accountability and transparency are critical as regulatory scrutiny and public expectations rise.

Matthew warned that organisations must be prepared. Effective risk management is critical. Frameworks for robust evidence collection and storage are important, but only part of the picture. "Organisations are duty bound to prevent further impacts of an ESG related matter," and a human-centred, trauma-informed approach is key.

Click here to read the article, as featured in the Governance Institute of Australia's Governance Directions Journal (September 2023 issue).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.