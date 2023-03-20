ARTICLE

We frequently receive complaints by minority shareholders in relation to the conduct of the majority shareholders.

Generally, a company is controlled by the majority of shareholders – how they conduct the affairs of the company is critical to its success.

If the directors and majority shareholders are conducting themselves in a manner that oppresses the minority shareholders, then these minority shareholders may have a claim.

What is oppression of a minority shareholder?

In order for a claim for oppression to be successful, the conduct of the company must be more than simply an action which the shareholder disagrees with. Whilst there needs to be a lack of fair dealing, the conduct does not have to be illegal.

Some examples of oppression include:

excluding the minority shareholder from the affairs of the company;

a denial of information; or

ensuring a legitimate corporate opportunity is given to themselves or an associate.

What will a Court order if oppression is found?

The Court may order the following:

that the company be wound up;

that the constitution of the company be modified; or

the purchase of the oppressed minority shareholding by the other shareholder(s) – often this will involve a valuation of the shares at a price in the event that the oppressive conduct had not occurred.

Lesson

A company must conduct its affairs so that it doesn't oppress its minority shareholders.

If a company does this, the minority shareholder may have a claim which can be pursued through Court proceedings and the consequences can be serious.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.