In response to the current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in NSW, temporary amendments have been made to the Strata Schemes Management Regulation 2016 (NSW). As of 21 July 2021, strata committees and owners corporations are permitted to meet and vote electronically (for example, email, teleconference or video conferences).

Previously, strata committees and owners corporations could only meet electronically if they had adopted a resolution to allow this. The amendments permit this to occur regardless.

These amendments will remain in place until 20 January 2022. However, the NSW government may elect to repeal these amendments before this date. Despite these new amendments, meetings may still be held in person provided that public health advice is followed.

