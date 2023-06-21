ARTICLE

Australia: How to make your passwords bullet proof against hackers

Tony Vizza shares his insights with Forbes Advisor

A global study of popular passwords in 2022 across 30 different countries listed the most popular (and easy to hack) passwords.

Jody McDonald and Johanna Leggatt of Forbes Advisor sought the expert advice from KordaMentha cybersecurity expert Tony Vizza on the best ways to manage passwords and keep your data secure.

Tony warned that using dictionary words as passwords meant hackers can use tools that will try different words repeatedly until they 'brute force' entry.

His tips for greater security included:

Ensuring every log-in has a unique password

Creating complex passwords

Not sharing your password details

Monitoring and updating passwords

Being aware of, and alert to, scams.

He recommended using a password manager app to help do this.





Read the full article here.

