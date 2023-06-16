Confronting cybersecurity complexity

Cam Whittfield and Phillip Magness join Aoife Xuereb to discuss the risks and protections every board and management team needs to know in tackling cybersecurity complexity in the consumer sector.

Cam and Phillip share real-world observations on current cyber threats, the role of lawyers in incident response, engaging with threat actors and understanding cyber insurance. They underline practical and transparent approaches to people, process and technology for resilient supply chains.

For more on cybersecurity, check out our TechQuake series and how to survive the era of cyber insecurity.

About Talking Shop

Expert insights for navigating the big trends and key issues redefining the global consumer sector. From rampant digitisation and supply chain reinvention to sustainability and geopolitical factors, the consumer sector is fast-evolving to meet the challenges – and opportunities – facing companies today.

Join our hosts Aoife Xuereb and Andrew Rich as they 'talk shop' with special guests unpacking the risks and opportunities for companies as they navigate new markets, technologies and customers, whilst managing operational, workplace and regulatory change in the sector.

