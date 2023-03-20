In today's increasingly connected world, all organisations are at risk from cyber-related threats. A cyber attack can both cripple operations and permanently damage the reputation of your business. FTI Cybersecurity Australia uses an intelligence-led, expert-driven, strategic approach to the global cybersecurity challenges affecting your organisation.

Our cybersecurity team consists of hundreds of dedicated cybersecurity experts, incident response consultants, developers, data scientists, and strategic communicators with extensive investigative backgrounds, led by those with decades of experience at the highest levels of law enforcement, prosecuting offices, intelligence agencies, and global private sector institutions.

Our experts routinely tackle large-scale analytic challenges requiring complex, custom technical solutions. We regularly construct and leverage technical platforms to collect, analyse, and correlate data in demanding environments requiring precision and speed. We help clients of any size address their most critical needs and integrate new solutions atop or alongside pre-existing policies and programs to address cyber threats. We build a safer future by helping organisations:

Understand their own environments

Harden their defenses

Rapidly & precisely hunt threats

Holistically respond to crises

Recover operations & reputation after an incident

FTI Cybersecurity works closely with clients to ensure their cybersecurity approach is consistent with regulatory guidance and represents best practice. We create custom, scalable solutions designed to address and combat threats proactively, while effectively and efficiently maintaining your day-to-day business operations. Working together, FTI Cybersecurity Australia can build your organization's cybersecurity capabilities from threat detection and incident response, to risk assessment and security awareness.

