The Challenge

High Stakes Business Need

Law In Order is at the front line of legal technology innovation and aims to provide meaningful change when designing solutions for its clients, addressing real issues that clients are facing.

Supporting trials across all jurisdictions as well as dispute resolutions, royal commissions and commissions of inquiry, Law In Order wanted a cloud service provider that could satisfy four key criteria.

First and foremost, we needed a highly secure PROTECTED environment to host services and data. Secondly, to respond to the fast-paced nature of matters and the varying needs of legal teams, a solution that would enable rapid set-up was important. Thirdly, with the continuity of proceedings being essential, redundancy was a major priority. And finally, to have an understanding of the needs of government, specifically security and confidentiality was also critical.

The Solution

Sovereignty Critical

Law In Order started working with sovereign cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider AUCloud, to scope a Roadmap to transition eHearings services over time, into the AUCloud environment. Knowing that AUCloud was wholly Australian owned and operated and that all data, including related account, analytics and metadata was guaranteed to remain onshore, was a key differentiator when it came to market comparisons in the selection of a cloud provider.

A Complete Package Solution

To ensure a complete solution, including capacity for a disaster recovery scenario, Law In Order implemented three core services: Compute-as-a-Service (CaaS), Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS).

With access to the AUCloud PROTECTED environment, IRAP assessed to the PROTECTED level controls of the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) Information Security Manual (ISM), Law In Order immediately satisfied its requirement for eHearings' applications and data to be hosted in a relevantly credentialled, highly secure environment.

Operating CaaS and BaaS across AUCloud's geo-resilient environments (from geo-resilient Certified Strategic Data Centres in Canberra and Sydney) meant we also had the redundancy required to ensure business continuity of our eHearing services across all locations.

Any question of AUCloud's ability to respond rapidly was tested and answered early in the transition process when we needed to accelerate the migration of business critical eHearing matters to the AUCloud environment.

The Outcome

Security and Business Continuity Assurance

The combination of AUCloud CaaS, BaaS and DRaaS provided us the confidence we needed to operate our eHearing services from anywhere, when required.

Moving to AUCloud has delivered peace of mind that our applications and operational data is secured; is not exposed to either accidental or malicious corruption or deletion; and in the unlikely event of a major disruptive event, is fully recoverable.

Working with AUCloud we know we are supported by a government assessed cloud provider that is also required to continuously monitor and notify any changes in its infrastructure, services or security profile.

Benefits

Ability to scale up and down rapidly

Cost effective – limitless capability

Confidence that eHearings operational systems and data are protected in a highly secure environment that meets government designated standards

Peace of mind that data is protected against a ransomware and other malicious cyber attacks

Assured restore should there be an attack on operational data

Geo-resilience that delivers mission critical business continuity

Assurance of data recovery and integrity in a disaster recovery scenario

