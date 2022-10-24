We are delighted to publish the second issue of Wotton + Kearney's Cyber, Tech and Data Risk Report - our regular wrap-up of relevant news for insurers, brokers and their customers doing business in Australia and New Zealand in the cyber, tech and data fields.

In this issue, we look at cyber issues, including the treatment of COVID-related data, ransomware developments, insurance premium trends, significant cases, and government and regulatory cyber-related activity in Australia and New Zealand. We also share some top tips to avoid IT liability.

For more information about any of the stories in this issue, please contact a member of our cyber, privacy and data security team.

Download the report below.

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.