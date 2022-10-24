In this month's issue of Wotton + Kearney's Cyber, Tech and Data Risk Report, we provide a wrap-up of cyber, tech and data risk news for insurers, brokers and their customers doing business in Australia and New Zealand. We also share some relevant articles from our Legalign Global partners around the world.

In this issue, we look at the recent Optus cyber attack and data breach, Lloyd's state-backed cyber exclusions, the legality of ransom payments, and the closure of the OPC's first compliance notice. We provide an update on the National Data Security Action Plan, the prospects of a Takeovers Panel model approach to managing cyber attacks, and the NZ Ministry of Justice's consultation into broadening the notification requirements under the Privacy Act 2020. We also provide an update on some interesting IT liability litigation currently ongoing in Singapore.

For more information about any of the stories in this issue, please contact a member of our cyber, privacy and data security team.

Download the report below.

Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.