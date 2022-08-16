This article was originally published in the July 2022 edition of the LexisNexis Australian Banking and Finance Law Bulletin.

Given heightened concerns about cybersecurity, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has sought to clarify the law regarding the adequacy of cybersecurity safeguards and the ability to protect consumers.

This article examines the recent decision of ASIC v RI Advice Group Pty Ltd, where ASIC squarely brings this issue to the full attention Australian financial services licence (AFSL) holders in an environment with increased reliance on technology.

To access a copy of the article here or click the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' button.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.