In response to the increasing COVID-19 infections in New South Wales, the NSW Police initiative 'Operation Stay at Home' was announced in mid-August 2021. The operation came with increased police powers to issue on-the-spot fines ranging from $80 for failure to comply with a direction to wear a mask to $5,000 for failure to comply with self-isolation obligations.

Since this announcement, NSW Police issued more than 22,000 fines for breaching COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue NSW statistics show the total COVID-19 fines amount to over $28 million.

What to do if you are fined

If you have been issued with a penalty notice you have the following options:

accept liability and pay the fine; or elect for the matter to be determined by the Local Court, plead guilty with an explanation and seek leniency from the Magistrate determining the matter; or elect for the matter to be determined by the Local Court, plead not guilty and the adjourn the matter to be determined by a defended hearing. At the hearing NSW Police will need to produce evidence to establish the offence against you.

