The Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner has released a discussion paper and invitation for public submissions in relation to the review of community engagement practices for renewable developments.

Snapshot

The review into community engagement practices for renewable projects which was announced by Minister Bowen in July has released a discussion paper and call for submissions closing on 1 October 2023

closing on The review is focussed on community engagement, benefits sharing, approvals processes and impacts of renewables projects on First Nations, the environment, interactions with agricultural land, community and other matters.

The Final Report is to be delivered on 31 December 2023. The Final Report may include recommendations about legislative frameworks, government and industry policies and other related matters.

Detail

The review into community engagement practices for renewable projects which was announced by Minister Bowen in July has released a Discussion Paper and call for submissions closing on 1 October 2023.

The review is being undertaken by the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner, and is due to deliver a report to the Minister by 31 December.

The review process includes public consultation along with interviews and roundtable discussions with key stakeholders.

The review is focussed on:

Proponent capability for effective and successful engagement with landholders, community members and neighbours, local Councils, First Nations communities and environment groups;

with landholders, community members and neighbours, local Councils, First Nations communities and environment groups; Landholder, community and neighbour experience and expectations for engagement;

for engagement; Perceived or actual impacts on the environment, agricultural land, indigenous heritage and land rights;

The role of local Council in the development and deployment of the energy infrastructure, along with both their engagement expectations from proponents as well as Council's own engagement with the community on such projects

in the development and deployment of the energy infrastructure, along with both their engagement expectations from proponents as well as Council's own engagement with the community on such projects Appropriate and effective community engagement during the planning, environment and economic approval processes for new projects

for new projects Community engagement and benefit sharing including financial, local infrastructure, knowledge sharing, and any other types of benefit.

Detail about the review, the discussion paper and how to make a submission is here: Consultation hub | AEIC Review of community engagement practices – Climate Change (dcceew.gov.au)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.