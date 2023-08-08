Michael Byrnes is quoted in the article 'Legal implications and lessons from Network Ten v van Onselen', published in Lawyers Weekly on 3 August 2023. Last month NSW Supreme Court Justice David Hammerschlag found that Peter van Onselen breached his redundancy contract and the non-disparagement clause within it. In this article, Michael reflects on the legal implications of this decision moving forward.

