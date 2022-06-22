ARTICLE

In this podcast we discuss Part B of our e-publication "Termination of Employment: A Lawful and Ethical Approach"; termination of employment relating to the role (redundancy), where employment ends at the employers initiative in circumstances where the role or job is no longer required to be done by anyone.

This podcast picks up from Part A of the publication; terminating employment in relation to employee capacity or conduct.

For a full copy of the e-Publication, you can download the resource here: https://bit.ly/3zAqcty

We also bring you The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of employment law and our movie review, 1997's "The Devil's Advocate", starring Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, and Charlize Theron.

