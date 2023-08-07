In an article from The Australian - Business Review, titled 'Women in, men out': Legal firm Clayton Utz's strategy for gender parity. The survey revealed gender equality within Australian law firm partnerships. Swaab was ranked an impressive 50 percent of equity partners being female.

The Australian's Legal Partnership Survey, released on Tuesday, reveals the number of female lawyers is slowly creeping upwards, with women representing 33 percent of partners (up 2 percent on last year), 61 percent of graduates (up 0.1 percent), and 29 percent of equity partners (up 2 percent). With 50% of women as equity partners, Managing Partner - Mary Digiglio explains, "We've been able to achieve and maintain parity without the need for quotas, with the simple philosophy of employing, nurturing, and promoting based on capably, performance, and cultural fit." To read the full article click here

