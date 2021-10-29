Managing Partner, Mary Digiglio was part of the IBA Presidential Task Force on Mental Wellbeing in the Legal Profession, which was charged with reporting on the state of Mental Wellbeing in the Legal Profession.
Working with the IBA Legal Policy & Research Unit team led by Sara Carnegie and George Artley, international surveys were conducted. A team of experts from every continent was assembled. This report is the result of those efforts.
With key findings, and the recommendations of existing reports and studies into lawyer wellbeing from around the world, the IBA Presidential Task Force on Mental Wellbeing in the Legal Profession has created ten (10) mental wellbeing principles on which future efforts by the legal profession to tackle these issues should be based and guided.
What became clear was the complexity of the issues involved and the mental wellbeing crisis the profession is facing. The scope and scale of interest in this subject at an international level has expanded enormously since the 2019 IBA AGM – as has the need for a global response.
This report provides a new set of wellbeing principles – statements of universal application — and also illustrates unprecedented opportunities to focus on mental wellbeing in the post-Covid era and the groundswell interest in this subject worldwide.
