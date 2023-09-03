ARTICLE

The application of section 54 of the Insurance Contracts Act to the insurance required (in its various iterations) by the Home Building Act has been debated for years. The most recent decision on this topic concerns the pre 1 July 2010 scheme (pre HBCF).

In Drummond v Gordian Runoff Ltd [2023] NSWSC 607, the Supreme Court considered the application of section 103BB of the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) (HBA) in light of section 54 of the Insurance Contracts Act 1984 (Cth) (ICA).

This debate concerned whether the relevant HBA section, which provided that an insurance claim may only be made during the period of insurance, was contrary to the relevant ICA section, which prevents the decline of a claim but allows for a reduction for prejudice "where the effect of a contract of insurance would, but for this section, be that the insurer may refuse to pay a claim" in relation to an "act of the insured or of some other person".

Section 103BB was introduced following decisions that interpreted the HBA as allowing for claims to be made under home warranty insurance at any time, including outside of the insurance period of cover.

Facts

The owners did not notify the insurer of their claim within the period of insurance, as required under section 103BB. Rather, they successfully pursued a claim against the builder for rectification work in the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal. Prior to completing the rectification work, the builder entered into external administration. The owners made a claim with the insurer three years after the expiry of the period of insurance, which was rejected.

The owners argued that:

section 54 prevented the insurer from rejecting a claim on the basis that the claim does not comply with section 103BB; or in the alternative

section 103BB was inconsistent with section 54. Accordingly, section 109 of the Commonwealth Constitution applied to render section 103BB invalid, to the extent of inconsistency.

How do section 54 and section 103BB work together?

In considering the owners' first argument that section 54 prevented the insurer from rejecting the claim under section 103BB, the Court began by considering whether section 103BB operates to imply terms within the policy or operates outside the insurance contract and directly alters the rights and obligations of the parties. This question was pertinent because section 54 only applies "where the effect of a contract of insurance would, but for this section, be that the insurer may refuse to pay a claim". The explicit reference to a "contract of insurance" meant that the source of refusal must lie within the contract and not a statute. Accordingly, the owners argued that section 103BB was implied into the contract of insurance and thus the insurer had rejected their claim on the basis of the contract of insurance, enlivening section 54.

The Court found against the owners' argument, holding that section 103BB did not imply terms within the contract of insurance but directly altered the rights of the owners. In contrast to section 18 of the HBA (statutory warranties implied into building contracts) and section 13 of the ICA (relating to a duty of utmost good faith implied into insurance contracts), section 103BB contained no explicit language that would evince a statutory intention to insert terms into a contract.

Rather, section 103BB changed the circumstances in which the policy was to operate, but did not change the policy itself. Even if a contract of insurance is presupposed, the insurer's entitlement to refuse to pay a claim was found to be sourced in the statute rather than in contract.

Accordingly, section 54 does not apply to soften the effect of section 103BB of the HBA. Since the insurer is prohibited from paying the owners' claim by statute, not by the contract of insurance, the circumstances contemplated in section 54 were not engaged.

Are section 54 and section 103BB inconsistent?

In the alternative to the first argument, the owners argued that 103BB was inconsistent with section 54, such that section 109 of the Commonwealth Constitution was enlivened to hold section 103BB invalid, to the extent of its inconsistency.

The Court found that there is no indirect inconsistency because the ICA was not intended to be a complete statement of the law regarding insurance. To illustrate, section 7 of the ICA confirms that the ICA is not intended to exhaustively create a code for insurance contracts but rather merely deal with certain aspects of them.

The Court also found that there was no direct inconsistency. Section 103BB is concerned with circumstances outside of the contract of insurance, whereas section 54 is primarily concerned with the contract of insurance. When section 103BB applies to the rights or obligations directly, it does not impair the functioning of section 54. Accordingly, there was no inconsistency and section 109 was not enlivened.

Cases

Amirbeaggi v NSW Self Insurance Corporation [2023] NSWCATAP 230

APPEALS – stay – procedural directions made in face of assertion Tribunal lacked jurisdiction – jurisdiction of Appeal Panel if assertion correct – application for stay ill-conceived.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Feng v Haghparast [2023] NSWDC 310

APPEALS – appeal from decision of an Assessor in the Small Claims Division of the Local Court – grounds of appeal limited by statute – application of s 39(2) of the Local Court Act 2007 (NSW) – appealed decision was not within the jurisdictional remit of the Small Claims Division – denial of procedural fairness not established – summons and appeal dismissed.

Home Building Act 1989, (NSW) s 7B; s 18B; Local Court Act 2007 (NSW), s 39(2); Health and Safety Regulation 2017 (NSW), cl 308.

Nu-Stone Building Pty Ltd v McInerney [2023] NSWSC 940

APPEALS – leave to appeal from decisions of NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal ("NCAT") Appeal Panel to Supreme Court – whether Appeal Panel gave adequate reasons – statutory obligation on Appeal Panel to provide the reasoning process that led it to the conclusions in made in its written reasons – review of written reasons as a whole – leave to appeal granted – appeal allowed.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 27(1), 34(1)(c), 62, 78, 80, 81, 83; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), ss 42A, 48K, 48L; Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW), s 63; Residential Tenancies Act 2010 (NSW).

Read v Gitman [2023] NSWDC 330

TORT – defamation – Plaintiff is the chair, secretary and treasurer of the owners committee of a small apartment block – three publications by the strata manager to owners, a tenant and unit managers concerning her conduct of strata matters – qualified privilege at common law – malice – defence of justification to one imputation – damages.

Defamation Act 2005 (NSW), ss 10A, 34, 35, 38, 39; Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), ss 3, 4, 10, 92(1)(a); Property and Stock Agents Act 2002 (NSW), ss 3B(1), 8(1), 32(1), 86(1), 103(3), 104(1)(a); Property Stock and Business Agents Regulation 2014 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW), ss 30(4), 33(2), 178(1)(c), Schedule 1, ss 11, 21; Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW), rr 17.6, 31.10.

Rauf v Vartanian; Vartanian v Rauf [2023] NSWCATAP 238

APPEALS – BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – contract not in writing – need to prove loss or damage arises – new decision substituted.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); sections 36 (1), (2),(4), 38 (2), (5), 80, Schedule 4 clause 12 (1),

H & M Constructions (NSW) Pty Ltd v Golden Rain Development Pty Ltd (No 4) NSWSC 925

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – design and construct contract – practical completion – superintendent to issue certificate of practical completion or give reasons for not doing so – superintendent issued "conditional" certificate of practical completion – purported retrospective date of practical completion on satisfaction by builder of specified conditions – contractual status of conditional certificate – whether Court can in any event determine when practical completion took place.

CONTRACTS – "prevention principle" – whether developer took over builder's obligations and prevented builder from performing those obligations.

ESTOPPEL – whether developer induced builder to understand that effect of conditional certificate was to fix time for determination of liquidated damages and delay costs.

UNCONSCIONABLE CONDUCT – whether developer engaged in unconscionable conduct.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001 (Cth); Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), Sch 2 – Australian Consumer Law; Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW).

Singh v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2023] NSW CATOD 123

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – Home building – application for individual contractor licence – application of Instrument – experience requirements – 'wide range of building construction work'.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997; Home Building Act 1989; Licensing and Registration (Uniform Procedures) Act 2002.

Heather v Taylor Industries Pty Ltd [2023] NSWSC 96C

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Grosvenor or Brodyn stay – couple enter into contract for home renovation – payment claim for variations – adjudication determination and judgment in favour of builder – principles at [45] –[46] – cashflow problems natural consequence of principal withholding payment – not satisfied of "certainty" that judgment sum not recoverable if plaintiffs succeed in substantive proceedings.

Building and Construction Industry Security of Payments Act 1999 (NSW), s 20(2B); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW), s 42A.

Legislation

NSW Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Water Management (Murray River Traffic) Regulation 2023 (NSW) (No 479) – published LW 25 August 2023

Natural Resources Access Regulator Regulation 2023 (NSW) (No 473) – published LW 25 August 2023

Community Housing Providers (adoption of National Law) Regulation 2023 (NSW) (No 465) – published LW 25 August 2023

Environmental Planning Instruments

State Environmental Planning Policy Amendment (Agritourism) 2023 (2023-458) – published LW 18 August 2023

