The manner of holding has implications on your estate planning.

If you are buying a property it is important to have the right manner of holding (or property ownership). This decision has a clear impact of your estate planning and how your share of a property is distributed after you die. Blended families should carefully consider what manner of holding they have as this may cause issues with your estate.

This infographic gives you a simple overview of the key differences between either joint tenants or tenants in common. If you are unclear as to what is the best option you should speak to a conveyancing lawyer to discuss what will suit you best.

If you need to change your manner of holding we can assist as well.

