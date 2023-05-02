In the media

The Australian Institute of Architects has relaunched its community-based program Architects Assists to provide communities affected by natural disasters and other adversity with practical guidance and a platform for architecture services (26 April 2023). More...

Builder Eight Homes in voluntary administration, blames rising costs

The parent company of Melbourne builders Eight Homes and Urbanedge Homes has entered voluntary administration, telling its customers "all builders are facing unprecedented challenges" because of the rising costs of materials and labour (21 April 2023). More.

Tax reform needed to address housing affordability

One of the main contributors to the cost of housing is the significant tax added to build a house. The HIA proposes that the Federal Budget provides an opportunity to reform home building taxes (20 April 2023). More.

In practice and courts

Australian Building Codes Board: Update: Advice on the new lead requirements

The 2022 edition of the National Construction Code (NCC) will introduce a new limit for the allowable level of lead in plumbing products used for drinking water. The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) agreed to a three-year transition period to allow industry to make the necessary changes to provide products to the market in compliance with this requirement (24 April 2023). More...

Housing Industry Association: Submission to Safe Work Australia on the prohibition on the use of engineer stone

The Housing Industry Association has provided its submission on the issue of workers exposure to respirable crystalline silica (RCS) when working with engineered stone. More...

Published - articles, papers, reports

Housing Industry Association: Sales of new homes continue to fall in March

There was a decline of 7.2 per cent in March compared to the previous month of the sale of new homes across Australia (20 April 2023). More...

Housing Industry Association: NSW needs stamp duty reform

The Housing Industry Association's Stamp Duty Watch report reviews the latest developments around stamp duty (20 April 2023). More...

Standards Australia: Standards Australia and OBC partner to improve fire safety in NSW

In response to the findings by the Office of the NSW Building Commissioner (OBC), Standards Australia and the OBC are partnering in an effort to improve fire safety in the state's residential apartment buildings (18 April 2023). More...

Cases

Mulvenna v Tuan Golden Pty Ltd [2023] NSWCATAP 108

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW - particular administrative bodies - NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal - application for leave to appeal on the basis of new evidence not reasonably available prior to the hearing at first instance - application refused - no question of principle.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) and Home Building Act 1989.

Parkview Constructions Pty Ltd v The Owners - Strata Plan No 90018 [2023] NSWCA 66

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - residential building work - statutory warranties under Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) - claims by owners corporation against builder and developer - whether claims statutory or contractual - whether single cause of action for breach of contract - whether amendments to introduce new defects more than six years after completion of building work should be permitted - consideration of Onerati v Phillips Constructions Pty Ltd (in liq) (1989) 16 NSWLR 730 holding that builder had res judicata defence when owners sought to raise further defects - consideration of amendments overturning result in Onerati - legislative amendments did not alter nature of claim for breach of contract - appeal from decision permitting owners corporation's amendments dismissed.

Australian Consumer Law; Civil Liability Act 2002(NSW); Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Frustrated Contracts Act 1978; Home Building Act 1989; Home Building Amendment (Statutory Warranties) Act 2006 (NSW): Home Building Amendment (Warranties and Insurance) Act 2010 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW): Limitation Act 1969 (NSW); Restraints of Trade Act 1976 (NSW); Strata Schemes (Freehold Development) Act 1973 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 1996 (NSW); Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW) and Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Schrader v David Broach t/as David Broach Building Services [2023] NSWDC 97

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - Australian Consumer Law - unconscionability - misleading and deceptive conduct - defective work - budget report - unpaid invoices - quantum merit.

CONTRACT - cost-plus contract - breach of contract - implied terms - good faith - consequence of breach - damages ­- whether termination by acceptance of repudiation.

Australian Consumer Law and Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Durastyle Homes Pty Limited v Gosling [2023] NSWCATAP 111

APPEALS ­- procedure ­- time limits - extension of time refused.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW) and Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Cuthbert v The Owners - Strata Plan No 34194 [2023] NSWCATAP 107

APPEALS ­- whether leave to appeal should be granted ­- whether leave to adduce further evidence should be granted ­- whether appeal should be dismissed.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 and Home Building Act 1989.

The Owners - Strata Plan No 97315 v Icon Co (NSW) Pty Ltd [2023] NSWSC 363

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - defective sunshades on façade of residential tower - referral of issues to referee - referee to determine whether builder liable and, if so, what is the proper rectification method - referee finds builder liable in respect of structurally inadequate sunshades - referee faced with competing rectification methods - referee concludes that C Bracket Solution is proper rectification method - whether referee misconstrued contract in finding that C Bracket Solution would achieve conformity with the contract - whether referee's findings concerning visibility of brackets perverse or based upon a failure to understand evidence - held that referee made no error of principle, and his findings of fact were clearly open to him - not appropriate to exercise discretion to reject or vary the referee's report - motion dismissed.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Supreme Court Rules 1970 (NSW) and Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Legislation

NSW Legislation

Legislative instrument compilation

Work Health and Safety Regulations 2011(19/04/2023) - as amended

