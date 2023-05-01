Real Estate partner Kristy Dorney recently presented at the
Property Council of Australia's inaugural Queensland
Sustainability Forum.
Kristy discussed 'Compliance in a sustainable world', including:
- What is greenwashing? Are you overstating your green credentials in breach of the misleading or deceptive conduct laws?
- ASIC and the ACCC's crackdown on greenwashing has revealed some important lessons for avoiding greenwashing in the real estate space.
- ASIC and the ACCC's action to date is just the start-all industries should follow suit.
- Queensland is particularly exposed with the planning for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the government's commitment to delivering a 'climate positive' Games.
- Watch this space!
Read Kristy's latest article Sustainability in real estate-essential update for an overview of some key sustainability initiatives under review.
Kristy and our Real Estate lawyers would welcome a discussion regarding your businesses ESG strategy and can assist in drafting and reviewing commercial contracts to best achieve these outcomes.