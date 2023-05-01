Real Estate partner Kristy Dorney recently presented at the Property Council of Australia's inaugural Queensland Sustainability Forum.





Kristy discussed 'Compliance in a sustainable world', including:

What is greenwashing? Are you overstating your green credentials in breach of the misleading or deceptive conduct laws?

ASIC and the ACCC's crackdown on greenwashing has revealed some important lessons for avoiding greenwashing in the real estate space.

ASIC and the ACCC's action to date is just the start-all industries should follow suit.

Queensland is particularly exposed with the planning for the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the government's commitment to delivering a 'climate positive' Games.

Watch this space!

