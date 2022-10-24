In the media

Reserve Bank of Australia warns more insolvencies likely in building industry

More insolvencies are likely in the residential construction industry as builders struggle with rising costs, the Reserve Bank of Australia has warned. The industry is facing major problems from a steep rise in costs, as well as labour and material shortages that have slashed profits on existing fixed-price contract (7 October 2022). More...

Developer to pay $3 million to guarantee apartment rectification

Australian YMCI will lodge a $3 million security with the NSW government to guarantee the rectification work the developer will complete on a 326-unit apartment development in western Sydney's Lidcombe (7 October 2022). More...

Interest rates continue to weigh on new home sales

"New home sales declined by 15.7 per cent in the three months to September, compared to the previous quarter," stated HIA Chief Economist Tim Reardon (13 October 2022). More...

NSW government to build confidence in defect fixes

The NSW Government is ramping up its commitment to restoring consumer confidence in the residential building industry with an investment in defect rectification, as new research finds despite 39% of new strata buildings having serious defects, only 15% are reported to NSW Fair Trading (6 October 2022). More...

Final version of NCC 2022 now available

The ABCB has released the final version of NCC 2022 and is now available on their website at NCC online (6 October 2022). Read more More.

Understanding what counts as complying development

The NSW Government has recently published a Guide to Complying Development. Homeowners and builders can use this guide to understand the planning requirements for developing small scale residential projects (6 October 2022). More...

In practice and courts

Australian Construction Achievement Award

Now in its 26th year, the ACAA black tie dinner will be hosted in Melbourne at the Crown Palladium Wednesday 3 May 2023 in conjuncture with the Future Construction Summit 2023 (FCON 2023). Entries close 30 November 2022. Make a submission here.

New NCC 2022 requirements for gutters and downpipes

Some gutters and downpipes requirements have a new home in the ABCB Housing Provisions. 2022 has been a wet year for many parts of the country, showing us how important working gutters and downpipes are for a roof's drainage system. Equally as important is knowing what requirements are new, or have changed in NCC 2022. Read more here.

Cases

The Owners-Strata Plan No 90189 v Parkview Constructions Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 1382

EVIDENCE - application for advance ruling - section 192A, Evidence Act 1995 (NSW) - builder seeks ruling that expert reports are inadmissible as irrelevant - case law review and principles regarding advance rulings at [40]-[50] - premature to make rulings sought where builder yet to serve evidence and trial date not allocated.

Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Evidence Act 1995 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

The Owners - Strata Plan No 90018 v Parkview Constructions Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 1123

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE - proposed amendment to Technology and Construction List Statement - whether amendment will introduce new causes of action under the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - residential building work - whether separate causes of action for each breach of the statutory warranties under the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) - whether single cause of action for all breaches of those statutory warranties or for each individual statutory warranty - application of Onerati principle.

Kaye v The Owners - Strata Plan No 4350 [2022] NSWSC 1386

LAND LAW - strata title - common property - two by-laws to obtain rights to exclusive use and enjoyment of common property - first proposal offered repairs and maintenance - second proposal offered monetary compensation - other lot owners concerned about noise, loss of privacy, lack of compensation, floodgates for applications - whether refusal of first proposal unreasonable under Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW), s 149(1) - Tribunal not required to weigh interests in determining whether refusal unreasonable - other lot owners entitled to have regard to own interests and rely on experience and beliefs.

LAND LAW - strata title - Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW), s 149(2) - s 149(2) considerations addressed to whether to order making of by-law - proponents' rights and expectations not to be weighed against other lot owners' interests.

COSTS - party/party - appeal from NCAT Appeal Panel - finding of special circumstances - no mandatory considerations - unsuccessful appeal and fact of legal representation permissible considerations - finding of complexity - Tribunal's power to award costs absent special circumstances - Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW), ss 35, 60 - Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW), rr 38 and 38A.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Strata Schemes Management Act 2015 (NSW); Supreme Court Act 1970 (NSW).

Onslow v Cullen (No 2) [2022] NSWSC 1363

COSTS - party/party - appeals - Suitors' Fund - application for certificate granted.

Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Suitors' Fund Act 1951 (NSW).

Dixonbuilding Pty Ltd v Everhard Industries Pty Ltd [2022] NSWDC 464

CIVIL PROCEDURE - summary judgment - whether defendant demonstrates the existence of a triable issue - whether there is no real question to be tried - whether the ultimate outcome turns upon the resolution of disputed issue or issues of fact

CIVIL PROCEDURE - pleadings - striking out - no reasonable defence - whether the defence is so obviously untenable that it cannot possibly succeed

Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Boulus Constructions Pty Ltd v Warrumbungle Shire Council [2022] NSWSC 1368

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - where no valid development consent or construction certificate in relation to building works - whether defence of illegality available in relation to claim for breach of statutory duty under s 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) - whether managing director and project site supervisor of builder capable of being persons for the purposes of s 37 of that Act.

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE - whether cross-claimant should have leave to amend Cross-Claim List Statement - where cross-claimant seeks to introduce claim for breach of statutory duty under s 37 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW) - whether leave should be refused because of availability of defence of illegality - whether amendment should be disallowed against proposed individual cross-defendants because they are not persons for the purposes of s 37 of that Act - whether amendment should be disallowed on the basis of prejudice to the proposed cross-defendants.

Civil Liability Act 2002 (NSW); Corporations Act 2001 (Cth); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (NSW); Interpretation Act 1987 (NSW).

No 1 Victoria Dragons Pty Ltd v AEN Developments Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 1345

CONTRACTS - construction - interpretation - interpretation of a clause in a nomination deed for the development of a residential apartment building - where the clause provided for a specific mix of one, two and three bedroom apartments but included a proviso that the mix "may be varied pursuant to" statutory and council requirements - whether the inclusion of studio apartments was a variation falling within that proviso.

Krolczyk v Winner t/as J Winner Building Services [2022] NSWCA 196

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION - defective work - duty to mitigate loss - whether appellants acted reasonably to mitigate loss.

Civil Procedure Act 2005 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2014 (NSW); Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW); Uniform Civil Procedure Rules 2005 (NSW).

Wood v Commissioner for Fair Trading [2022] NSWCATOD 114

HOME Building Act - whether evidence establishes a wide range of building construction work experience - whether experience relevant industry experience - individual contractor licence - general building work - whether evidence that work performed can be verified by witnesses who are not supervisors - supervision level of experience required for licence.

Administrative Decisions Review Act 1997 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Hoare v Taylormade Residential Pty Ltd [2022] NSWSC 1359

APPEALS - appeal from NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal ("NCAT") to Supreme Court - whether Appeal Panel costs decision should be set aside - where underlying NCAT proceedings resolved by consent orders.

Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Rules 2013 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Legislation

New South Wales

Environmental Planning Instruments

Parramatta Local Environmental Plan 2011 (Map Amendment No 4) - published LW 14 October 2022

Port Stephens Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 41) - published LW 14 October 2022

Shoalhaven Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Map Amendment No 5) - published LW 14 October 2022

Woollahra Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 27) - published LW 14 October 2022

Ballina Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 52) - published LW 7 October 2022

Campbelltown Local Environmental Plan 2015 (Amendment No 32) - published LW 7 October 2022

Carrathool Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 1) - published LW 7 October 2022

Dungog Local Environmental Plan 2014 (Amendment No 11) - published LW 7 October 2022

Fairfield Local Environmental Plan 2013 (Amendment No 42) - published LW 7 October 2022

Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021 (Amendment No 4) - published LW 7 October 2022

Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Local Environmental Plan 2022 - published LW 7 October 2022

Wagga Wagga Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Amendment No 46) - published LW 7 October 2022

Willoughby Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 28) - published LW 7 October 2022

Willoughby Local Environmental Plan 2012 (Amendment No 29) - published LW 7 October 2022

Standard Instrument (Local Environmental Plans) Amendment (Agritourism) Order 2022 - published LW 6 October 2022

State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) Amendment (Agritourism) 2022 - published LW 6 October 2022

Bills

Government

Building and Other Fair Trading Legislation Amendment Bill 2022

Property Tax (First Home Buyer Choice) Bill 2022

Wingecarribee Local Environmental Plan 2010 (Amendment No 64) - published LW 23 September 2022

