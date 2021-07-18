ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In the media

BEC scams hit Australian construction sector

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has issued a high alert for construction companies and their customers in Australia. The ACSC has reported in the past six months there has been an increase in cybercriminals targeting builders and construction companies to conduct business email compromise scams within Australia (09 July 2021). More....

Australian PCI: Construction expansion hit with high prices and capacity squeeze

The Australian Industry Group/Housing Industry Association Australian Performance of Construction Index fell by a further 2.8 points to 55.5 in June, trending lower after hitting a record high in March (readings above 50 indicate expansion in activity, with higher results indicating a faster expansion). Download the full report (05 July 2021). More...

Detached dwelling approvals remain elevated in May

The Australian Bureau of Statistics released its monthly building approvals data for detached and multi-units data covering all states and territories. Detached approvals are expected to remain elevated for several more months as approval authorities work through the remaining HomeBuilder projects (05 July 2021). More...

HIA: Loans for new home building remain elevated but below peak

"Confidence in the broader housing market is strong, supported by low interest rates and ongoing house price growth," added MsLillicrap. This has seen the number of loans for established homes increase by 10.3 per cent in the three months to May, reaching the third highest level since the series began in 2002 (02 July 2021). More...

Construction industry a $360 billion house of cards

Australia's construction industry is a $360-billion house of cards teetering in a profitless boom in which builders big and small are going bust – and warnings from its coalface indicate the worst is yet to come (02 July 2021). More...

Timber supply can't keep up with demand as housing boom comes after Black Summer bushfires

The federal government is being urged to intervene in the national timber industry, as the construction and forestry union forecasts the sector will not be able to meet demand fuelled by the national construction boom (02 July 2021). More...

New tool to determine quality and trustworthiness of NSW residential buildings

The NSW Government has announced a collaboration to develop a world-first construction assurance tool, utilising multiple data points to help Fair Trading and the insurance industry to access a residential apartment building's quality and compliance with construction standards (09 July 2021). More...

Construction watchdog: Body corporates are not reporting known defects

Fewer than a fifth of new buildings in NSW with serious defects had been reported to the government officials charged with cleaning up the construction industry and restoring public confidence (03 July 2021). More...

Building sites fail on falls while solar firm fined $300k

Employers across NSW are being put on notice after recent SafeWork visits to construction sites in northern Sydney and the Sutherland shire revealed more than 20 per cent of sites had working at heights risks while two thirds required intervention on unsafe practices (02 July 2021). More...

List of developer's 'defective' residential buildings in Sydney revealed in court

A string of "defective" residential buildings across Sydney, constructed by developer Toplace, have been revealed as part of a court battle between the company and shock-jock Ray Hadley (03 July 2021). More...

Sydney's fish market revamp leaves locals feeling 'cast aside'

Local community groups say they have had little say in plans for the development, which include more than 1,000 apartments to be built over the Sydney Fish Market site (02 July 2021). More...

Residents banned from Sydney apartment block after 'serious defects' discovered

A 22-storey twin-tower complex in Parramatta in Sydney's west is slapped with a serious defects prohibition order, after the NSW Building Commissioner discovered major issues with the development's "load-bearing component" (01 July 2021). More...

Next stage for Sydney Metro West's nine new stations

Construction plans are in motion for the next stage of the Sydney Metro West project, involving nine new metro stations between Westmead and Hunter Street in the CBD and their surrounding precincts. A Scoping Report, lodged with the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, is seeking approval for major building works (30 June 2021). More...

Published – articles, papers, reports

Australian Bureau of Statistics

05 July 2021: Building Approvals, Australia.

Practice and courts

ABCB consultation open: Involvement of fire authorities in building design

A discussion paper in response to the Building Confidence Report is now open for public comment. The BCR Implementation Team has developed a discussion paper seeking views on the issue of fire authority involvement in building design. Responses to questions in the discussion paper are welcomed until 7 July 2021. Read more here.

ABCB consultations

Consultation open: Guide on evidence of experience for building surveyor registration

A discussion paper in response to the Building Confidence Report is now open for public comment. Responses to questions in the discussion paper are welcomed until 19 July 2021. Read more here.

WMTS-040: Public comment draft round 1

This technical specification sets out requirements for metallic and plastics bodied waste pipe outlets and gratings, separate or integral, for sanitary plumbing applications. Closes 3 August 2021. Read more here.

ABCB: Improvements to the code's structure and format will be implemented for NCC 2022

To guide users through the changes, the ABCB has developed a range of supporting resources that will be released in stages leading up to the publication of the NCC 2022. The first stage of articles and resources are being released here.

Update: National Construction Code (NCC) 2022 public comment draft (stage 1)

Please note The Australian Building Codes Board wishes to advise that consultation on stage 1 of National Construction Code 2022 public comment draft has now been extended until 11 July. Read more here.

Adoption of NCC 2022 to be delayed

The delayed adoption will also see adjustments to key dates in the amendment cycle process for NCC 2022 to allow stakeholders time to participate. These adjusted dates include:

May – July 2021: NCC 2022 public comment draft released for public consultation.

May 2022: NCC 2022 preview published here.

If you have any questions regarding the delayed adoption of NCC 2022, please submit an online enquiry.

Comcare consultation: Proposed change to plant registration – removal of a condition

Comcare is considering removing its imposed condition on all plant registrations that "a registration holder must notify Comcare annually of any maintenance, repair, inspection or testing of an item of plant". Plant includes items such as cranes, machinery, vehicles, forklifts, lifts, boilers, gas cylinders. Comcare invited submissions on the proposed removal of the condition until 24 June 2021. Read more here.

Have your say on changes to how building design and construction is regulated in NSW

The development of supporting regulations is the next step on delivering on this piece of the Government's building reform agenda, with the scheme commencing on 1 July 2021. In response to your feedback, we've drafted a report that explains the changes that were made to the draft regulation. Learn more here.

Conflicts of interest – savings and transitional arrangements

Clause 71 of the regulation introduces savings provisions for certain conflict of interest situations where the certifier was appointed before 1 July 2020 and the work will be completed before 1 July 2022. The provisions relate to council-certified developments and to developments where the certifier gave advice on how to comply with the BCA deemed to satisfy provisions. For all the changes, access the amendment regulation here.

New mandatory standards for building rectification

The standard will be reviewed and updated prior to the 1 July 2021 commencement of the Government's game changing building reform agenda underpinned by the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020. The first Practice Standard will initially apply to certifiers working on residential apartment buildings, where the majority of problems and complaints have been received. The Practice Standard for registered certifiers is available on the Fair Trading NSW website.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) for WHS management

What is the best practice and implications of using BIM in WHS management? Timeline of project; project completion: Mid 2021. Research submissions are now open. Apply online at the eTender website.

Cases

PlumbCorp Group Pty Ltd v Paras [2021] NSWCATAP 207

(1) Leave to appeal refused. (2) Appeal dismissed.

APPEAL – whether expert evidence requires reference to the Experts Code of Conduct – leave to appeal – criteria for granting leave.

Home Building Act, 1989 (NSW); Fair Trading Act, 1987 (NSW); Civil & Administrative Tribunal Act 2013.

Noel v Intelpools Pty Ltd [2021] NSWCATAP 199

CONSUMER LAW – consumer guarantees – supply of services – when cause of action arises.

Australian Consumer Law (Cth); Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 (NSW); Fair Trading Act 1987 (NSW); Home Building Act 1989 (NSW).

Cases cited: Al-Daouk v Mr Pine Pty ... noted that the claim was not brought under the Home Building Act 1989 (NSW) because "it is well outside the statutory ... well outside the statutory warranty period for a home".

Heys v Balmain Projects Pty Ltd [2021] NSWCATAP 192

BUILDING AND CONSTRUCTION – Home Building Act 1989 – statutory warranty – proceedings for breach – time in which proceedings to be commenced – calculation of time – applicability of section 36 of the Interpretation Act 1987.

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – particular administrative bodies – NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal – discretionary decision on practice and procedure – failure to take into account relevant matters.

Legislation

NSW

Regulations and other miscellaneous instruments

Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Major Projects) Regulation 2021 (2021–356) – published LW 1 July 2021.

Mining Amendment (Standard Conditions of Mining Leases–Rehabilitation) Regulation 2021 (2021–360) – published LW 2 July 2021.

Environmental planning instruments

State Environmental Planning Policy (Exempt and Complying Development Codes) Amendment (Low Rise Housing Diversity Code) 2021 (2021–366) – published LW 2 July 2021.

Bills assented to

Building Legislation Amendment Act 2021 No 21 – assented to 05 July 2021.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.