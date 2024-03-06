New 'R' plates will soon be appearing in Australia. The aim of the plates are to help encourage extra consideration for drivers recovering from trauma.

Australian service and repair company Mycar Tyre & Auto, formerly Kmart Tyre & Auto, has created the scheme to identify drivers returning to the road.

The motivation behind the initiative is to have the plates encourage empathy from other road users, so the transition back to driving is made easier.

What are R Plates in Australia?

'R' plates in Australia are a signal to other road users that the driver has been through a traffic accident and is now getting back on the road. The 'R' stands for 'return'.

While the program is not regulated by state or national authorities, it is meant to assist traumatised drivers being treated with more patience and understanding.

Road Sense Australia reported that 64% of Australians over 18 with driver's licenses have experienced at least one car crash.

"Returning to the road can be a scary and nerve-wracking experience, so even just having those feelings recognised could help people to recover faster," commented Dr Jason Thompson, Associate Professor at the University of Melbourne. According to Neura the overall prevalence of PTSD in people after a road traffic accident is around 22.25%, further supporting the advantageous effects of implementing 'R' plates.

How to buy 'R' Plates Australia?

These plates can be either printed or bought through the Mycar website.

The 'R' plate also includes a QR code which provides access to support services for those recovering from a traumatic road accident. These services include Beyond Blue, Amber Community and Road Trauma Support WA.

Responses

There have been varying responses to the new 'R' plate initiative. Some have suggested that implementing 'R' plates will be beneficial to returning drivers and possibly prevent further road accidents. However, there are also concerns that returning drivers may be targeted on the road.

According to Mycar, 21 per cent of road accident survivors took at least six months to feel comfortable in the car again. Many have compared the 'R' plate initiative to 'L' or 'P' plates which aim to assist beginner drivers when on the road, a highly successful program that has resulted in 'L' plate drivers being considered one of the safest on Australian roads.

Mycar 'R' Plates

Mycar launched the 'R' plates initiative. Mycar is one of Australia's largest car servicing and repair companies.

Representatives for the company explained that the plates are designed to aid drivers in getting back on the road following experiences of trauma or extended periods away from driving.

"We care for those with physical injuries from a road incident, but we rarely consider the mental toll road trauma can take," Mycar said in a statement.

The 'R' plate initiative is not affiliated with any road transport authority nor is it an indication of a valid driver's licence. The initiative has not yet gained national or state government regulator support or recognition but is instead independently organised by Mycar.

Petitions have been organised to garner support from the Australian public to encourage government authorities to recognise and adopt the 'R' plate initiative. Gaining such recognition would liken the 'R' plates to the 'P' and 'L' plates resulting in new drivers being obligated to display the plate clearly and other drivers to recognise and act accordingly when driving near an 'R' plate driver.

Not displaying a 'P' and 'L' plate is an offence which comes with an on-the-spot fine of $275 and 2 demerit points under regulation 119(1) of the Road Transport (Driver Licensing) Regulation 2017 (NSW). The maximum penalty is a $2200 fine if the matter is elected to be heard in court.

