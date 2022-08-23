This article provides readers with an overview of the relevant regulatory framework surrounding the transport of dangerous goods by road and how this fits in with the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL) and the obligations of parties in the Chain of Responsibility (CoR).

What are the standards applying to the transport of dangerous goods by road?

The standards for the transport of dangerous goods by heavy vehicles cannot be found in the HVNL. Rather, they are set out in the National Transport Commission's Australian Code for the Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road and Rail (ADG Code). The ADG Code is given legal force in each Australian state and territory by each jurisdiction's dangerous goods transport laws. These laws should be read in conjunction with the ADG Code in order to determine the requirements for transporting dangerous goods by road.

The HVNL versus dangerous goods legislation

The HVNL deals with the general and the dangerous goods legislation deals with the particular. The HVNL generally applies to transport activities involving heavy vehicles. It has a broader regulatory focus, targeting fatigue, roadworthiness, mass, dimension and load restraint.

On the other hand, the dangerous goods legislation is limited to specialised transport requirements for dangerous goods. It targets, among other things, the classification, packing and performance testing, segregation and storage and transfer of dangerous goods. It also deals with the carriage of dangerous goods (such as bulk containers), vehicle requirements, special markings and placarding, documentation, safety equipment and emergency equipment for the transport of dangerous goods.

What are dangerous goods?

There is no fixed definition of dangerous goods. Instead, they are goods or substances declared or identified as such for the purposes of the applicable dangerous goods legislation. Dangerous goods are categorised under the ADG Code by reference to the hazard or most predominant hazard they present. Some of these classes are subdivided into divisions. These classes and divisions are as follows:

Class 1 - Explosives Division 1.1: Substances and articles which have a mass explosion hazard Division 1.2: Substances and articles which have a projection hazard but not a mass explosion hazard Division 1.3: Substances and articles which have a fire hazard and either a minor blast hazard or a minor projection hazard or both, but not a mass explosion hazard Division 1.4: Substances and articles which present no significant hazard Division 1.5: Very insensitive substances which have a mass explosion hazard Division 1.6: Extremely insensitive articles which do not have a mass explosion hazard

Class 2 - Gases Division 2.1: Flammable gases Division 2.2: Non-flammable, non-toxic gases Division 2.3: Toxic gases

Class 3 - Flammable liquids

Class 4 - Flammable solids, substances liable to spontaneous combustion, substances which, on contact with water, emit flammable gases Division 4.1: Flammable solids, self-reactive substances, solid desensitised explosives and polymerizing substances Division 4.2: Substances liable to spontaneous combustion Division 4.3: Substances which in contact with water emit flammable gases

Class 5 - Oxidising substances and organic peroxides Division 5.1: Oxidising substances Division 5.2: Organic peroxide

Class 6 - Toxic and infections substances Division 6.1: Toxic substances Division 6.2: Infectious substances

Class 7 - Radioactive material

Class 8 - Corrosive substances

Class 9 - Miscellaneous dangerous substances and articles, including environmentally hazardous substances.

The transport of dangerous goods and CoR

CoR parties transporting dangerous goods using heavy vehicles must comply with the HVNL and the applicable dangerous goods legislation. An offence under the dangerous goods legislation will often result in a HVNL breach.

CoR parties should keep in mind that, similar to the HVNL, state and territory dangerous goods legislation also have provisions that make it an offence for all parties involved in the transport of dangerous goods to be liable for an incident.

For example, in New South Wales, under section 9(1)of the Dangerous Goods (Road and Rail Transport) Act 2008 (NSW), it is an offence for a person involved in the transport of dangerous goods by road or rail to fail to ensure that they are transported in a safe manner. This is unless the accused can show that it was not reasonably practicable for the person to transport the goods safely or if the offence occurred due to causes outside the accused's control and it was impracticable for the accused to make provision against the offence occurring. A person involved in the transport of dangerous goods could include various parties in the supply chain, including the driver, operator, freight forwarder, packer, loader, or consignor.

Takeaways

The ADG Code, along with the state and territory dangerous goods legislation, regulate the transport of dangerous goods by road.

There is no fixed definition for dangerous goods. Dangerous goods are categorised under the ADG Code by reference to the hazard or most predominant hazard they present. Some of these classes are subdivided into divisions.

CoR parties transporting dangerous goods using heavy vehicles must comply with the HVNL and the applicable dangerous goods legislation.

Often, an offence under the dangerous goods legislation will also result in a HVNL breach. Enforcement wise, this will play out by way of 'bulk' charges against numerous defendants for the same or similar offence arising from the same safety incident.

